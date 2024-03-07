Dune 2 vs Spaceman: One soars, the other sinks

Dune: Part Two is a political sci-fi tale that holds a mirror to our current times. It stars Zendaya (left) and Timothee Chalamet.

TWO science fiction movies, released in the same week, show how the genre can transport you to other worlds to explore complex ideas about our present lives. When done right, it can serve as a reflection of our current social and political times. When done wrong, it can come off as just another expensive exercise in slapping special effects onto a barely believable storyline.

Dune: Part Two and Spaceman recently debuted within days of each other, in cinemas and on Netflix respectively. Both are based...