Dutch museum confirms lost painting is genuine Rembrandt

Researchers have concluded that Rembrandt painted "Vision of Zacharias in the Temple in 1633 when he was in his late 20s. PHOTO: REUTERS

Private collector inherited the work from his father; researchers spent two years investigating its authenticity

[AMSTERDAM] Researchers at the Netherlands’ Rijksmuseum have authenticated as genuine a Rembrandt painting that will be on public display on Wednesday (Mar 4) for the first time in decades.

Over a two-year investigation, the researchers compared the Vision of Zacharias in the Temple with other Rembrandt works from the same period. It is on a long-term loan to the museum from an anonymous private collector.

The researchers concluded Rembrandt van Rijn painted it in 1633 when he was in his late 20s.

The painting depicts the biblical moment when the startled high priest Zacharias learns from archangel Gabriel that, despite their advanced age, he and his wife will have a son, John the Baptist. Rembrandt did not paint Gabriel, instead using light entering from the upper right corner to signal his presence.

Painting conservator Petria Noble said that the depiction of light, using thick layers of paint, a technique known as impasto, was characteristic of Rembrandt in his later work as well as in this one.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Until 1960, the painting was considered a Rembrandt, but it was then removed from his oeuvre, which art specialists have said was a decision based on less-advanced techniques than are now available.

The current owner inherited the painting from his father who bought it in 1961 when it disappeared from public view.

Apart from carrying out analysis of materials and assessments of the work’s overall quality, the museum’s researchers confirmed the signature on the painting was original, and dendrochronological tests, used to date wood, verified that the 1633 date is accurate.

Jonathan Bikker, curator at the Rijksmuseum, said that the insurance policy will definitely increase now the painting is confirmed to be a Rembrandt, but did not specify how much it was worth.

“It’s wonderful that people can now learn more about the young Rembrandt – he created this very poignant work shortly after moving from Leiden to Amsterdam. It is a beautiful example of the unique way Rembrandt depicts stories,” Taco Dibbits, director of the Rijksmuseum, explained. REUTERS