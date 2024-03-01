Elton John items fetch more than US$20 million at New York auction

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 10:24 am
As enthusiastic collectors have made bids, John’s grand piano fetched over US$200,000.
PHOTO: AFP

Auction

FROM Elton John’s glasses to a Banksy triptych, a collection of more than 900 items and artworks belonging to the legendary British musician fetched more than US$20 million at several auctions this month, Christie’s said on Thursday (Feb 29).

The auction house held a series of eight sales, both in person and online up until Wednesday for the collection of the 76-year-old’s belongings, including an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, which sold for US$12,600.

As enthusiastic collectors made bids, John’s grand piano fetched over US$200,000, while a pair of sunglasses, a key element of the singer’s signature look, found a buyer for US$22,680, ten times more than the initial estimate.

Most of the items came from the artist’s palatial home in Atlanta, Georgia, which had served as a base for his American tours, and which he recently sold.

The legendary musician, known for hits such as Your Song, Rocket Man and Sacrifice, for flamboyant costumes and support for HIV/AIDS causes, wrapped up his farewell tour last year.

John bought the Atlanta home shortly after getting sober in 1990, Christie’s said, as the singer found “solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities” there.

With works by artists Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe and Richard Avedon, the collection, which he built together with his husband David Furnish, shows the couple’s taste in contemporary art.

The personal collections of pop culture icons have become a regular feature at the world’s top auction houses.

Last September, thousands of items that belonged to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury sold for £40 million (S$68 million), Sotheby’s said. AFP

