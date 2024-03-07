To evolve, a florist firm turns to performance art

The Chamber of the Arts House becomes the unexpected venue for a large-scale performance installation by This Humid House.

IN JAPAN, it is common for ikebana (floral arrangement) masters to stage live demonstrations for a public audience, so as to foster a wider appreciation for the delicate art of flower arrangement.

In Singapore, such events are rare.

So when the esteemed botanical studio This Humid House (THH) announced its plans to transform plants and flowers into a large sculptural installation before a live audience, anticipation rose and the S$90 tickets were swiftly snapped up.

The venue was part of the attraction: The event was to be held at the historic Chamber of the Arts House, where members of Singapore parliament once convened to shape the nation’s policies. Adding to the intrigue was THH’s collaboration...