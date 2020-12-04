Christmas getaway at Mandarin Orchard Singapore

AS we count down the weeks to Christmas Day, bask in the excitement of the holiday season right in the heart of Singapore's bustling shopping belt.

Imagine a Christmas staycation where you can enjoy festive lights at your doorstep on top of the five-star service at Mandarin Orchard Singapore when you book any of its special staycation packages.

Be it with loved ones or friends, take a break with the Christmas Getaway package which offers a one night's stay for two with breakfast and set lunch at Chatterbox, at only $268++. In addition to the plush amenities of its spacious rooms, you also get to dig into legendary Mandarin chicken rice, seafood laksa, rojak, coconut ice cream and a soft drink of your choice.

Alternatively, customise your staycation experience with preferential accommodation rates and breakfast for two starting from $188++ per night. On top on that, the package entitles you to an array of perks at specially discounted prices. For example, Mandarin chicken rice for dine-in at Chatterbox is just S$18++ instead of the original S$27++. You can also get S$80 nett dining credit at Chatterbox for only S$48++.

If you're planning a meal outdoors, take advantage of the hotel's unique curated picnic basket comprising a bottle of house-pour wine, cold cuts and cheeses, and gourmet sandwiches. Picnic baskets are available for two or four persons at S$98++ and $128++, respectively. All you need is to find yourself a cosy green spot and enjoy nature with the exquisite bites prepared by the hotel's chefs.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But if you'd rather stay indoors and be pampered, you can enhance your stay by adding privileges for two at Meritus Club. The hotel's executive lounge facility boasts detailed attention and personalised service by Meritus Ambassadors, elegantly prepared all-day refreshments and evening cocktails, and panoramic views of the cityscape from floor-to-ceiling glass panels, 38 levels above Orchard Road.

In addition, Mandarin Orchard Singapore's Make-It-Your-Own package offers special rates for late check-out and bottle deals for Auchentoshan 12 Years or Three Wood. Indeed, with so many deals to choose from, there may only be one solution - take advantage of them all.

Book the Make-it-your-own and Christmas Getaway packages direct on mandarinorchard.com.sg. Alternatively, call 6737 2200 or email resvn.orchard@meritushotels.com for booking assistance and enquiries.