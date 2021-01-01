You are here

BT_20210101_BTTRAVEL1_747E_4387467.jpg
Travellers in 2021 are leaning towards trips that promise wide-open spaces, fresh air, a chance to get into nature and avoid crowds, says Trafalgar's CEO Gavin Tollman.
PHOTO: GAVIN TOLLMAN

BT_20210101_BTTRAVEL1_747E_4387467.jpg
Uniworld expects to restart its first cruise in Europe in April 2021, with an average of only 120 passengers on board.
PHOTO: UNIWORLD

Escape to wide open spaces and quiet hideaways

Travellers also prefer to create their own 'travel bubbles' with family and friends
01/01/2021 - 05:50
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

IN a world filled with uncertainties, luxury travel companies expect travellers to turn to them for their expertise, flexibility, and safety and financial assurances. Even when travel bubbles are established and border restrictions are lifted between countries, travellers will need expert guides

