F&B, travel, design, arts insiders look ahead at 2021

31/12/2020 - 05:50

IT'S the dawn of the new year, and time to finally say goodbye to 2020 as we wonder with bated breath what surprises - nasty or not - lie ahead for 2021. In tomorrow's Lifestyle, we talk to prominent players in F&B, travel, design and arts for a picture of how the new year will shape up.

While restaurants are looking forward to strong demand so long as travel restrictions remain, there are still potential headwinds when borders open and government support schemes end. In design, expect greener buildings and home design that stress comfort over trends, while travellers head for open spaces and quiet hideaways. For the arts-minded, make up for a lost 2020 with a busy calendar of stage and screen events.

In fact, you can get a head start on arts consumption with two major shows that should not be missed - master potter Iskandar Jalil's latest works and Asian Civilisation Museum's sumptuous exhibition of Asian artifacts. Meanwhile, we look at eight young designers' creations to cope with life in the pandemic reality. We also check out the newest dining hotspot in town - the sky-high 1-Atico.

