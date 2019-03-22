New Room at the Inn

THERE’S A NEW hotspot in town and everyone who is anyone wants to be there. But they need an invitation to get into Caroline’s Mansion, and it’s not because it’s the private home of an elegant tai tai.

Instead, it’s a much sought-after luxury events space that sits adjacent to The St Regis Singapore, and is named after Caroline Astor, the founding matriarch of the St Regis.

The space, converted from the hotel’s indoor tennis courts, has a ballroom that can seat about 180 people, and can be split into three intimate spaces, a pre-event area and a foyer. Design firm Avalon Collective took its cue from the original home of Ms Astor, a consummate host well known for her lavish parties.

General Manager Xavi Gonzalez says, “Caroline’s Mansion was conceptualised because of an increased demand for luxury event spaces that are exclusive and intimate.” He adds, “meeting and event planners are constantly seeking out alternative venues that are different from the typical boardroom spaces.”

There are carved mahogany wood doors flanked by beveled glass arched portals, pendant lights crafted with mouth-blown bubbled glass crystals, and a grand staircase built with stone treads and risers, drawing attention to the double height volume of the space. Caroline’s Mansion has already been booked for launch events, private dinners and birthday parties.

Singapore’s top hotels have been on a revamp spree of late. For example, Orchard Hotel Singapore just completed an overhaul that included a new look for its rooms and restaurants, and a new snazzy ballroom. Bryon Chong, its general manager says, “product improvement is necessary for the hotel to remain relevant and competitive.” Opened in 1980, its last revamp was in 2011.

“Recognising the importance of the guest experience from arrival to checkout, the enhancements were carefully planned to include an elegant reception and lobby area, contemporary dining outlets, refreshed event spaces and modern guest rooms,” says Mr Chong. The deluxe rooms now have a more modern look in soothing colour themes, while the iconic The Orchard Cafe, now boasts a garden-like setting that is more attractive to the photo-taking social media crowd. Its revamp is also part of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels’ worldwide refurbishment programme to upgrade hotel facilities and enhance guest experience.

Global hotel data and benchmarking firm STR’s area director for Asia Pacific, Jesper Palmqvist, says refurbishments are particularly relevant in Singapore at the moment, since there has been a spate of new hotels, such as Sofitel Singapore City Centre and Andaz Singapore entering the market in the past four years.

“This new supply challenges the older supply to compete for market share, with customers finding brand new and attractive hotels across the island,” he says. “This will often push older hotels to consider both upgrades to their facilities but also potential realignments, and not only to cater for trends and more recent customer demands, but also to optimise their space, productivity and ultimately their profitability.”

The Keyaki Garden Pavilion at Pan Pacific Singapore is an example of how the hotel is making better use of its grounds. What was previously an alfresco shelter outside its Japanese restaurant, was subject to Singapore’s unpredictable weather. In its place now is a pavilion clad in Shoji-inspired screens that open into a koi pond.

The dining space can be customised for private dinners, cocktail receptions and intimate weddings. “The decision to build a fully air-conditioned space was practical and allowed for more versatility,” says hotel general manager Kurt O. Wehinger. ”Take-up for the pavilion has been positive since its unveil in July 2018 and we are hopeful that with growing awareness, there will be a steady increase in bookings.”

Sometimes, it is the small details that result in big changes. At Royal Plaza on Scotts, instead of offering free WIFI within the hotel (an expected feature nowadays), the hotel is the first in Singapore to provide unlimited mobile data outside of the hotel with free use of its pocket WIFI devices. “This meaningful benefit has helped in stirring interest and bringing in new contracts for the hotel. It is a paradox that modern travellers are subjected to high costs when finding the best value travel data package in the market. Having pocket WIFI devices with unlimited data at guests’ fingertips takes off some stress from travelling, “says its general manager, Patrick Fiat.

The hotel’s revamped rooms also come with thoughtful touches such as USB ports near the bed stands, saving guests the need to lug along a travel adaptor.

Management consultant Mark Chua spends at least 65 nights a year staying in hotels, and says that revamps are “absolutely necessary for a property to stay current and competitive in an ever-changing landscape.”

Refreshed rooms are important to him, since this is what he is largely paying for. “If the hotel attracts plenty of business guests and well-heeled travellers, the executive lounge is also incredibly important since this can be a differentiating factor for various high spenders,” he adds.

Should he stay at Swissotel The Stamford, he is likely to appreciate the hotel’s new executive lounge.

Guests staying in rooms on the executive floors have access to Level 65, named after its locale within the building. Its expansive interior is made up of distinct functional spaces catered to the needs of the modern traveller throughout the day, whether they’re working, dining, exercising or just chilling out.

Swissotel The Stamford also refreshed its rooms and redesigned its lobby to offer both a homely setting and automated check in counters. New dining and entertainment concepts were also introduced such as SKAI Restaurant and Bar on the 70th floor.

Marcus Hanna, general manager of Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford says “a lot of research; analysis and social listening to guest and colleague feedback; consumer trends; staying true to the application of the Swissotel brand DNA; have helped drive the whole transformation journey.”

Not all transformations involve bringing in the professionals. Naumi Hotel recently launched Project #210, named after one of its hotel rooms. The boutique hotel held a competition inviting interior design students to redesign the room. The design of room 210 will change every quarter.

“The brief was to create an Instagramworthy room to attract the next generation of travellers as we noticed a shift in needs to have a space that would be picturesque for a social media feed,” says Peter Wong, its vice president.

The first team to win the coveted opportunity are final year students from Temasek Polytechnic School of Design, who were inspired by Tyler The Creator, a creative personality in music, TV and fashion. The youthful, bold design uses colour-blocking, lighting and designer furnishing from Muuto.

Mr Wong says, “as we look to expand our brand, and keep our existing hotels current, we know the vital role design plays in order to offer a positive guest experience. We recently refurbished our rooftop and lobby, and Project 210 is another new experience that we want to share with our guests, so they keep coming back.”

Mr Palmqvist says there is no hard and fast rule as to how often a hotel should revamp, as it depends on factors including overall market demand and supply, size and variety of the property offerings, how well kept it is from an operational standpoint, and hotel class.

Profitability, he says is a way to judge how successful a revamp has been. “Many other values will of course follow - customer satisfaction in reviews, media attention, staff motivation, happier guests etc. But the ability to use space differently and be more optimised, and perhaps raise prices to enable better yield and profitability to the owner –that is what matters most,” says Mr Palmqvist.

A spokesman for Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore says that the hotel has seen an increase in the number of family travellers after the launch of its family accommodation and Buds by Shangri- La, its interactive play space for children, catering to both hotel and non-hotel guests. The hotel now has a dedicated family floor with five themed family suites and 19 family rooms.

But while the hardware can get a revamp, it is still the soft touch that matters. Mr Chua notes that the hotel’s service culture is something that is revealed fairly quickly from the moment a guest checks in. “Employees that are empowered to recognise and impress their most loyal guests get the highest marks from me,” he says. He doesn’t expect grand gestures but instead says, “the slightest recognition makes the biggest difference. There is nothing more insulting for a loyal guest being asked whether or not it is his or her first stay at the property.”

NEW OPENINGS IN 2019

As older hotels revamp, new ones make their presence felt.

YOTELAIR SINGAPORE CHANGI AIRPORT

Whether you’re on a long layover between flights or need to spend the night before an early morning getaway, there’s a room to suit your needs at YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport, which opens on April 12. Located in Jewel Changi Airport, YOTELAIR offers 130 rooms, which can be booked for a minimum of four hours to overnight. There are three room types to choose from: premium queen, premium queen accessible and family rooms, accommodating up to four guests. Guests also have access to a gym, and its club lounge overlooks the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. Day rates start from S$80 and overnight rates start from S$140.

yotelsingapore.com

DUSIT THANI LAGUNA SINGAPORE

Thai resort hospitality comes to Singapore in the form of the Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, which is set within the grounds of the Laguna National Golf & Country Club. The hotel is in a building with a roof that mimics the undulating curves of the golf course. The 198 rooms are designed with the avid golfer in mind, with views of the golf course, including a group of penthouses with private terraces. There are also clusters of villas on the golf course side of the building, each with its own elevated pool. Besides a gym, three swimming pools, tennis courts and a spa, there are four restaurants including the all-day dining The Greenhouse.

dusit.com/dusitthani/laguna/singapore

THE OUTPOST HOTEL

When you want to get away for a quiet weekend, head to the adults-only The Outpost Hotel, a new brand to the Far East Hospitality portfolio. Opening in April, the hotel offers guest rooms that have chic and bold aesthetics, inspired by its distinctive black and white design. The hotel experience has been built for guests who prefer exclusivity and appreciate attention to detail. In the evenings head to the rooftop, where there is a bar and pool, overlooking the sea, that are exclusive to guests.

stayfareast.com/en/hotels/the-outpost-sentosa

THE BARRACKS HOTEL

Want to experience what it was like living in an army barracks? You can, but in a more luxurious way, with a stay at The Barracks Hotel. Once a military outpost in 1904, this heritage building has been meticulously restored as The Barracks Hotel. There are only 40 rooms, done in a colonial style. While soldiers had to share toilets, guests can take heart that all rooms come with a separate bathtub and walk-in shower. In addition, the Suites which are all located on the ground level have direct access to an exclusive pool and jacuzzi. The Barracks Hotel will open later this year.

stayfareast.com/en/hotels/the-barracks-sentosa

VILLAGE HOTEL AT SENTOSA

Opening on April 1, the 606-room Village Hotel at Sentosa is made for families or groups of friends, who are looking for a tropical getaway without having to leave Singapore. The deluxe rooms come with a beach view, while the family rooms come with two en-suite bathrooms. The hotel’s amenities include several themed pools, gardens, and outdoor spaces for rest, recreation and private events. Hang out at the Pamukkale Pool, an infinity pool overlooking the sea. Here, guests can enjoy cocktails from the pool bar, sunset views, and the daily evening fireworks by Wings of Time.

villagehotels.com.sg

CAPRI BY FRASER, CHINA SQUARE

Catering to the lifestyle needs of experiential travellers, Capri by Fraser at China Square, which is opening in May, is the second such property in Singapore. Located near Chinatown and the CBD, the place is suited for business travellers. In keeping with Capri by Fraser’s design-led style, interiors are inspired by its locale, such as the murals of old Chinatown in the rooms, but interpreted with a modern twist. The hotel also offers several communal spaces, which are now very trendy to have. For example, there is The Den, where guests can co-work, entertain, network or chill out.

chinasquare.capribyfraser.com/default-en.html