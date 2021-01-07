Some novel ideas for going local and supporting local

IF there's one thing good that's come out of this pandemic, it's made us discover more about Singapore than we expected to. But if you're done with staycations and heritage tours, and can't handle another trek to Jewel at Changi Airport, check out BTLifestyle tomorrow for even more suggestions on how to go local and love it.

Our tribute to Singapore and all things Singaporean includes tours to explore the real heart of the heartlands (including a visit to a lucky TOTO outlet and home brewery), and starting your own urban farm and creating the camping experience for the kids at home. It's also a good time to support local businesses too, especially a traditional nonya kueh maker and a family business that still makes Fuzhou red rice wine from scratch as they've done for generations.

If you're still dreaming of travelling, make Bangkok your next stop as we "visit" one of its trendy new hangouts. If you remember its famous Central department store, you'll want to visit its original outlet in Charoenkrung Road, a 1950s era shophouse which has since been turned into a hip retail and dining space featuring acclaimed chef David Thompson's latest restaurant Aksorn.

Until you can travel, stay home and enjoy a local theatre production of the classic play, Oedipus. Or curl up for an enlightening read with the book 10 Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World. And if you're hungry, head out for some inspired Chinese cooking at the newly reopened Peach Blossoms restaurant at the Parkroyal by Marina Bay hotel.