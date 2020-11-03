You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Feature

BT_20201103_JESTRAITS37TL8_4309778.jpg
The facade of the Straits Clan clubhouse in Bukit Pasoh Road. Its co-founder Wee Teng Wen says The Lo & Behold Group remains the majority and controlling shareholder in the club.
PHOTO: STRAITS CLAN

Straits Clan club to be co-managed with lifestyle, hospitality player Mandala Group

Club gets regional foothold via Mandala's properties, and Mandala, access to club arena
03/11/2020 - 05:50
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

Singapore

WITH private membership clubs staging a strong post-"circuit breaker" comeback, local club Straits Clan has taken on a new partner to prepare for the next stage of growth.

In a memo to its members yesterday, the Straits Clan - part of F&B operator The Lo & Behold

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for