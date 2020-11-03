Straits Clan club to be co-managed with lifestyle, hospitality player Mandala Group

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WITH private membership clubs staging a strong post-"circuit breaker" comeback, local club Straits Clan has taken on a new partner to prepare for the next stage of growth.
In a memo to its members yesterday, the Straits Clan - part of F&B operator The Lo & Behold
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes