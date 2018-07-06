You are here
The Future Of Food
Meet Hervé This, the scientist who believes that world food shortages can be solved by cooking with all the right notes
TAKE A CHICKEN. Any chicken. Break it down into parts. No, not your favourite drumstick, wing or breast meat. Deconstruct it into what it really is: water, proteins, lipids, amino acids - many, many kinds from alanine to leucine - and whatever compounds that add up to make a chicken a chicken
