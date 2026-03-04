Fifa optimistic amid chaos 100 days out from World Cup

Travellers from Iran have already been barred from entering the US under a ban by the Trump administration last year

No decision has been made on Iran’s participation, with a Fifa official saying on Saturday that the organiser is monitoring the situation. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Despite the unprecedented situation of a host country being at war with a World Cup qualifier, Fifa is still optimistic about its upcoming tournament that is 100 days away from kicking off.

The US joined Israel last weekend in starting a war with Iran, which is scheduled to play its first World Cup match in mid-June in Los Angeles. No decision has been made on Iran’s participation, with a Fifa official saying on Saturday (Feb 28) that the organiser is monitoring the situation.

Amy Hopfinger, Fifa’s chief business and strategy officer, said on Tuesday that the organisation was working closely with host cities and governments to “make sure that we are delivering the most safe and secure World Cup that we possibly can”.

Other potential hurdles for World Cup organisers have emerged in Mexico, which joins the US and Canada as host nations. Late last month, violence erupted in Guadalajara, which is scheduled to hold matches, after a crackdown on a drug cartel.

“The situation in Mexico is one that we were tracking from the very beginning, with our team on the ground in Mexico as well as the federal government there.” Hopfinger said. “We don’t need a situation like what happened in Mexico, though, to make sure that we are having these safety and security conversations because we are doing that day in and day out.”

Iran’s World Cup spot could play out in a few different ways. The team could withdraw, citing a boycott or safety concerns. The US might block the team from entering the country. Travellers from Iran have already been barred from entering the US under a ban by the Trump administration last year. But exemptions were allowed at that time for athletes and support staff travelling for the World Cup, Olympics or other major sporting events.

Other nations, potentially including the loser of a playoff match where Iraq is due to play against Bolivia or Suriname, could take Iran’s place.

The men’s national team from Iran qualified for the World Cup last year and is scheduled to play their first match on Jun 15 against New Zealand. Belgium and Egypt are also in Iran’s group.

There are rising concerns about security funding in America due to a shutdown to parts of the US Department of Homeland Security. Host cities are still awaiting federal public-safety grants through a US$625 million programme overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Cities are warning that they do not have much more time to wait.

While they wait for security funding, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the Federal Transit Administration is investing US$100 million in public transit systems to prepare host cities for the World Cup.

Fifa has also been criticised for a pricing system that’s reportedly charging a lot more for tickets than past World Cup tournaments. In response, Hopfinger said that it’s “in part, a virtue of being in this market” as Fifa tries to provide access “where and when it can”. BLOOMBERG