Finnish architects’ humanist take on modernism recognised by Unesco

Comprising 13 sites across the Nordic country, the works designed by Alvar Aalto, his first and second wives sought to bring in human emotion and natural forms

Every detail in Paimio Sanatorium, from the colour palette to the furnishings, was designed to support patient recovery. PHOTO: REUTERS

[PAIMIO, Finland] A sanatorium designed to foster a soothing environment to help tuberculosis patients recover was among a series of sites by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto to join Unesco’s World Heritage List on Sunday (Jul 26).

The Aalto Works, comprising 13 sites across the Nordic country, were designed by Aalto along with his first and second wife, architects Aino and Elissa Aalto, and highlight architecture’s role in the development of the welfare state, Finland’s Ministry of Education and Culture said in a statement.

The sites embody what the ministry called the Aaltos’ humanistic modernism, an approach which strived for harmony between buildings and the natural environment.

Their inclusion in the Unesco list marks “a significant international recognition of Finnish modern architecture”, the minister of science and culture, Mari-Leena Talvitie, said.

In contrast to the emphasis of strict geometry and function in modernist, early 20th-century architecture, the Aaltos sought to bring human emotion and natural forms into their work.

Alvar Aalto, who was born in 1898 and often collaborated with his wives, stands as a giant in modern architecture for injecting warmth into his work while focusing on how people connected with their surroundings.

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Paimio Sanatorium, completed in 1933 as a tuberculosis hospital and designed by Alvar and Aino Aalto, demonstrates a belief that a welcoming physical environment could help patients recover.

Every detail, from the colour palette to the furnishings, was designed to support patient recovery, including no-splash sinks to reduce noise and large windows to maximise light. The unupholstered design of the iconic Paimio bentwood lounge chair reflected the sanatorium’s emphasis on hygiene.

“There is a true connection and dialogue between nature and architecture ... (and) having a true dialogue and relationship to the human being,” said Mirkku Kullberg, chair of the Paimio Sanatorium Foundation board.

Other sites in the series include the Sunila Pulp Mill residential area, where the surroundings helped determine the placement of residential structures, and Finlandia Hall in Helsinki, which houses an exhibition about the Aaltos.

Outside Finland, notable Alvar Aalto works include the MIT Baker House, a dormitory in the US, and the Wolfsburg Cultural Center in Germany.

With Aalto Works, Finland now has eight World Heritage sites, with seven cultural sites and one natural site. REUTERS