A Merry Singaporean Christmas

WHILE most people see honey baked hams and stuffed turkeys as synonymous with Christmas dinners, Willin Low begs to differ.

"I never liked making a Christmas menu where everyone expected to see such westernised, particularly American ideals on the table, because that's just not my Christmas," says the chef-owner of Relish and Roketto Izakaya. "It wasn't something I grew up with, so it always felt kind of forced to do it".

Also known as the pioneer of the Mod-Sin cuisine movement in Singapore, Chef Low says that his family didn't have a tradition of celebrating Christmas when he was growing up, although he is Christian.

"I came from a Methodist church with a large Peranakan congregation who would prepare big spreads of fried chicken wings, curry, fried beehoon, ngoh hiang - that's my kind of Christmas."

Still, living in England also saw him pick up some western influences of sorts. For example, he would make ngoh hiang for Christmas but because he couldn't find beancurd skin, "I would buy an unsliced loaf of bread, freeze it and then slice it thinly to use as a 'skin' for the filling," he says. Deep-frying gave it a crispy crouton-like crunch, and he would use minced turkey in the filling. Now in Singapore, he uses traditional minced pork and prawn, but using tinned crab meat is also a tasty and hassle-free alternative.

While Asian-inspired, he has incorporated some Christmassy elements, such as using fresh cranberries instead of assam to prepare his mullet cranberry sambal. Using frozen mullet fillet saves the hassle of cleaning and cutting fresh fish, and while he makes his sambal from scratch, one shortcut is to buy handmade sambal and blend it with fresh cranberries. "Taste it and add some sugar to balance off the sourness, and fry it to cook the cranberries through."

Meanwhile, beef cheek rendang cottage pie is his take on Shepherd's pie, but renamed cottage because the original Shepherd's pie used lamb. Here, he layers the beef with buttery mashed potatoes using Yotsuba butter salted (S$6.80). And instead of turkey, which is not indigenous to Asia, he uses duck to prepare his Filipino-inspired adobo filling for kueh pie tee shells.

For the ngoh hiang, crabmeat is a quick and tasty alternative to shrimp, and just needs a teaspoon of white bait powder to give it added oomph. "You can even do a fish version with minced fish and scallop powder," suggests chef Low.

After spending the last three Christmases in Niseko where he runs a restaurant, Chef Low will be in town this year, although he will be busy at Roketto for Christmas.

"But friends have asked me to join them if I have time, and they'll be asking me to prepare some ngoh hiang or kueh pie tee for them," he laughs.

Adobo Duck Kueh Pie Tee

Ingredients:

Recipe A

Duck leg 1kg

Black soy sauce 160ml

White vinegar 120ml

Garlic, peeled 60g

Small lime 3 pieces

Water 400ml

Recipe B

Cooking oil

Garlic, minced 1 tbsp

Method:

- Combine all ingredients in recipe A and stew until the duck leg meat is tender.

- Strain the sauce. Set the sauce aside.

- Remove & shred the meat from the duck leg.

- Heat the sauce pan and sauté minced garlic in oil (Recipe B) till browned.

- Add the duck meat, stir fry till well mixed.

- Add 2 tbsp of the sauce & simmer until the sauce is almost evaporated.

Plating:

Fill kueh pie tee shells with the sautéd duck meat. Garnish with micro herbs or coriander.

Beef Cheek Rendang Cottage Pie

Ingredients:

Beef cheek 300g

Ginger 1 tbsp minced

Medium onion diced

Dried red chillies, chopped

Garlic 4 cloves

Cinnamon powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Curry powder 1 tbsp

Lemongrass 2 stalks sliced

Coconut milk 1/2 can

Dark soy sauce 1 tbsp

Method:

- Brown the beef in a pot with some oil, set aside.

- In the same pot, reduce heat to medium, sauté ginger, onion, chilli, garlic until soft.

- Add cinnamon, turmeric and curry powder and cook for a further 2 minutes, stirring well. Return beef to the pan.

- Add lemongrass, coconut milk, dark soy sauce and 2 cups water.

- Cover and simmer for 1½ to 2 hours, until beef is soft.

Mashed Potato

Ingredients:

Russet potatoes 500g

Whipping cream 75g

Salt 5g

Yotsuba butter salted 12.5g

Method:

- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm. Drain.

- In a small saucepan heat butter, milk and salt over low heat until butter is melted.

- Using a potato masher, slowly blend milk mixture into potatoes.

For assembly:

Ingredients:

Grated Parmesan cheese

Shredded Mozzarella cheese

Method:

- Turn on the oven to 220 degrees Celsius.

- Place Beef cheek first in a casserole, top with mashed potatoes.

- Sprinkle Parmesan and Mozzarella on top to cover.

- Bake for 15mins or until golden brown.

Mullet Cranberry Sambal

Ingredients:

Fish Farmer frozen mullet - 2 fillets

Salt - to taste

Cooking oil

Method:

- Heat the sauce pan and drizzle some oil.

- Slide the fish skin down first and pan fry till golden brown.

- Flip over on low heat (be careful not to over cook).

Cranberry Sambal

Ingredients:

Garlic 20g

Dried Chili 50g

Shallot 50g

Cranberries 50g

Belachan 20g (fried with oil first)

Sugar 40g

Dried Shrimp 50g

Vegetable Oil 110g

Taucheo 50g

Candlenut 20g

Method:

- Blend all ingredients together. Sauté until oil separates and mixture is fragrant.

- Shortcut: Saute blended cranberries with Nanyang sambal prawn chilli sauce and add sugar to taste.

Garnish:

- Fresh cranberries

- Roasted almonds

- Bombay red onion

- Shredded chilli

Plating:

Place pan-fried fish on a plate and slather a generous amount of the sambal on top. Garnish with roasted almonds & fresh cranberries.

Ngoh Hiang Bread Fritters

Ingredients:

Recipe A (Filling)

Minced pork 200g

Oyster sauce 20g

Five spice powder 10g

Shallot, minced 40g

Garlic, minced 20g

Salt 2g

Black Pepper 2g

Water chestnut (small dice) 60g

Harbor Seafood crab meat 70g

Egg yolk 1

Lilo premium white bait powder 1 tsp

Recipe B

White sandwich loaf 1

Egg white 1

Method:

- Mix all ingredients in recipe A together.

- Remove the skin from the bread (Recipe B).

- Freeze the bread overnight. Slice thinly.

- Heat a pot of oil to 180 degrees Celsius.

- Spread the filling on a thin slice of bread.

- Roll up and seal the edge with egg wash.

- Deep fry until golden brown.