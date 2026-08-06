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Another Coffee Festival brings 34 roasters to Singapore

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Helmi Yusof

Helmi Yusof

Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 11:00 AM
    • Another Coffee Festival founders Leon Foo (left) and Will Leow hope to reinvigorate Singapore’s coffee culture.
    • Another Coffee Festival founders Leon Foo (left) and Will Leow hope to reinvigorate Singapore’s coffee culture. PHOTO: ANOTHER COFFEE FESTIVAL

    [SINGAPORE] Norway’s Fuglen, South Korea’s Felt and Shanghai’s Terraform Coffee Roasters are among the international names coming to Singapore for the inaugural Another Coffee Festival.

    It will be held from Sep 3 to 6 at Guoco Tower Urban Park, with the four-day event bringing together 34 speciality coffee brands from nine countries and regions.

    They include 19 Singapore-based roasters and 15 overseas names, ranging from established players such as PPP Coffee, Alchemist and Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee to newer outfits including Narrative Coffee and Kyuukei Coffee. 

    Local roaster Oaks Coffee Roasters will also be represented, led by Jervis Tan, the 2025 Singapore National Barista Champion and a five-time National Latte Art Champion.

    The overseas line-up shows how differently speciality coffee has developed around the world.

    Fuglen, for instance, combines Nordic coffee culture with an interest in furniture, architecture and design.

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    Felt reflects South Korea’s highly developed cafe scene, while Terraform represents a new generation emerging from China’s fast-evolving speciality coffee industry.

    Alchemist is one of the participating coffee brands. PHOTO: ALCHEMIST

    Visitors can work their way through the selection using a reusable festival cup and tasting tokens, rather than committing to a full cup of coffee from each booth. The format makes it easier to compare brewing styles, origins and flavour profiles without purchasing a large serving.

    The organisers say the festival is not intended simply as another marketplace for brands. It is being run on a non-profit basis by coffee entrepreneurs Leon Foo of Morning and Will Leow of Alchemist to support Singapore’s speciality coffee community.

    Leow says: “We wanted to create is a space where someone who has never had speciality coffee could stand next to a barista, a cafe owner or a coffee professional; where conversations happen naturally and people leave feeling inspired rather than intimidated.”

    Foo says: “If there’s one thing I hope visitors take away from it, it’s that every roaster brings a different perspective, shaped by their culture, their philosophy and the people behind the coffee.”

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