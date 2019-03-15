Book + Coffee = Bliss

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Fancy a good local book while you sip some quality coffee? Local publisher Epigram has teamed up with Huggs Coffee to open the first Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop located on the ground floor of 45 Maxwell Road, just steps away from the popular Maxwell Food Centre.
Operating from Mondays
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg