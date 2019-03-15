You are here

SuperBrunch.

Brunching Out

Mar 15, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

Go directly to jail and do not pass go. If you’re hungry and a fan of the board game Monopoly, get your silver token and stake out your place at Ritz-Carlton Millennia’s SuperBrunch, where champagne and get-out-of-jail-free cards are aplenty. The occasion is the official launch of the hotel’s

