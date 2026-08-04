Bumper crop of stars at Michelin Guide 2026

FOOD & DRINK

1887 by Andre and Seroja awarded two stars; six new one-stars at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Singapore guide

[SINGAPORE] After a drought of Michelin stars in 2025, Singapore celebrated the 10th anniversary of the guide with a bumper crop of winners that included six new one-stars and two freshly minted two-starred restaurants.

1887 by Andre at Raffles Hotel Singapore went straight to two stars at its Michelin debut, while one-starred Seroja was promoted to two stars.

Two hotel Chinese restaurants – Marina Bay Sands’ Jin Ting Wan and Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s Cherry Garden by Chef Fei – scored their first stars. A third Chinese restaurant – Yong Fu – also made its one-star debut.

Tempura restaurant Tenshima and newly opened Loca Niru also took home one star, while Sushi Kimura Plus – formerly Sushi Kimura – regained its star.

1887 by Andre was the night’s biggest surprise, considering that the restaurant – conceptualised by acclaimed chef Andre Chiang – opened only in March this year.

Besides its instant two stars, it also took home the inaugural Opening of the Year award. Its emotional chef de cuisine Ben Wang thanked his mentor Chiang and the restaurant team as he received the award at Raffles Sentosa, which was hosting the event for the first time.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

The win was completely unexpected and “double the happiness” for Raffles Hotel Singapore, said Jesmine Hall, its director of commercial marketing.

For Seroja’s Kevin Wong, the second star was the culmination of a journey that started 12 years ago at the age of 18, when he and head chef Andrew Ou first talked about opening their own restaurant.

“It was a big dream and we worked hard to get here, and we’ll take our time to embrace this moment,” Wong noted.

Seroja was also awarded a green Michelin star, along with contemporary Malaysian restaurant Fiz.

Also celebrating with two awards was Jin Ting Wan, whose Guangdong-born sommelier Joe Yang won Sommelier of the Year – the first for a Chinese restaurant.

“We worked hard to build a Chinese wine programme that showcases the depth and artistry of Chinese winemaking,” said Yang, while executive chef Albert Li called it a “defining milestone” to achieve the star within its first year.

“From day one, our ambition was to create a new benchmark for refined Cantonese dining,” said John Sloane, MBS’ vice-president for food and beverage.

Chinese restaurants had a strong showing, thanks to Ningbo restaurant Yong Fu and Cherry Garden by Chef Fei.

The China-based chef-consultant, whose full name is Huang Jing Hui, also has Michelin-starred restaurants in China including Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou, but was “honoured” to receive his “first Michelin star for an overseas venture in Singapore”.

The star is a first for the hotel, which operated Cherry Garden since 1987, but refreshed the concept with Chef Fei in 2025 in line with its refurbishment.

“It’s a defining milestone for Mandarin Oriental Singapore as we mark our presence on this globally recognised list,” said general manager Jill Goh.

Among other winners of the night were Shusuke Kubota of Loca Niru, who also received the young chef award, and Maryjoy Lim of one-starred Jag, who won the service award.

This year’s results were a far cry from 2025, when only one restaurant was awarded a star and another restaurant was promoted to two stars. The 2026 winners bring the total number of one-Michelin stars to 33, with nine two-starred restaurants and three with three stars.