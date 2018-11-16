Dinner At Datai

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
After a US$60 million, 12-month refurbishment, the Datai is set to re-open its doors on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi.
As part of its grand opening, it’s planning a show-stopping dining event with the iconic cooking duo of Michel and Se´bastien Bras from the restaurant Le Suquet
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg