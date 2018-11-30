Festive Feasting

ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE

This festive season, let Orchard Hotel Singapore welcome you in style with its brand new lobby and myriad festive treats - from the innovative signature buffets at the newly-unveiled The Orchard Cafe to the heartiest menus at Hua Ting Restaurant, Hua Ting Steamboat and award-winning cafe Mon Bijou. The Intermezzo Bar will also be unveiled soon to add extra cheer to the festivities.

For your Christmas table at home, Mon Bijou presents a treasure trove of sweet and savoury specialties including Hickory BBQ Baby Pork Ribs (S$118 serves 8-10 pax) and Slow Roast Turkey with Giblet Sauce (S$138). End on a sweet note with the Island Ananas Milk Chocolate Log Cake (S$60 for 1kg).

At the brand-new The Orchard Cafe, delight in local heritage-inspired dishes such as slow-roasted Rendang Roast Turkey with Chestnut Begedil; Hoisin Glazed Boneless Ham with Steamed Glutinous Rice; and more in its comprehensive buffet.

How about Chinese food for Christmas at the award-winning Hua Ting, where MasterChef Lao Fai has developed festive set menus including dishes like Stuffed Crispy Scallop with Yam Paste and Champagne Ganache Chocolate Mochi. There is also Christmas hotpot at Hua Ting Steamboat at S$68 per person. If that’s not enough, celebrate with cocktails at Intermezzo Bar and enjoy a Merriments Staycation package from S$200.

For details and reservations please go to www.orchardhotel.com.sg

FAIRMONT SINGAPORE & SWISSÔTEL THE STAMFORD

Make your own treasured Yuletide memories with family and friends amidst an ensemble of festive gastronomic experiences at Fairmont Singapore & Swissôtel the Stamford.

At the Michelin-starred Jaan, chef Kirk Westaway indulges you with his British-inspired festive menus using only the finest seasonal produce. On Christmas Eve, he prepares an eight course degustation menu priced from S$358 per person, which includes a glass of Krug champagne. At the newly launched SKAI, executive chef Paul Hallett showcases gourmet festive set lunches from S$39 (two courses) and four-course set dinners at S$135. For dinner on Dec 24 and 25, enjoy a five-course menu from S$158.

Meanwhile, Prego entertains with bubbly brunch on Dec 23 priced from S$108 to S$158 for all-you-can-drink Taittinger champagne, and brunch on Dec 25 at S$168 with free-flow Taittinger.

Anti:dote Lounge offers festive afternoon tea treats such as Chestnut Orange Snow and Gingerbread Scones from Dec 3 to 31 from S$52. There’s also a four-course festive dinner (Dec 22 and 24) at S$98.

For Christmas-inspired kaiseki, Mikuni offers an eight-course lunch (Dec 4 to 31) and dinner (Dec 4 to 22) at S$128 and S$220 respectively, and dinner from Dec 24 to 31 at S$250.

For details and reservations, please call 6431-6156 or go to www.celebrationscentral.com.sg

NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS MERCURE SINGAPORE ON STEVENS

Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens introduce festive takeaways that will impress your guests. Take your pick from Traditional Roast Turkey (S$128) with turkey stuffing and mashed potatoes; Roast Ribeye Beef (S$98) with garden vegetables; Salmon Coulibiac (S$98) with tarragon beurre blanc; or Honey Studded Gammon Ham (S$88).

At Food Exchange, savour signature dishes such as Gravlax and Honey Studded Ham on top of its international buffet. In turn, Winestone offers luxurious platters featuring foie gras, lobster gelee and Cote De Boeuf at $158, which serves three to four people.

For orders, please go www.novotel-singapore-stevens.com/offers/festive-2018/. For reservations please go to www.foodexchange.sg or www.winestone.sg.

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

An Illuminating Christmas awaits at Pan Pacific Singapore, which promises lavish festive spreads at the award-winning Edge, Hai Tien Lo, or Pacific Marketplace.

Impress your guests with Marketplace’s East-meets-West Eight Treasures Turkey - baked with chestnuts, yam, wolfberries, red dates, mushrooms and Chinese sausage - or Smoked Beef Short Rib and Honey-glazed Ham. End off with D24 Durian Pandan Log Cake or Gianduja Caramel Log Cake. Order them individually or in bundles for a hassle-free complete meal.

Be spoilt for choice at Edge’s dazzling buffet spread featuring seven live stations, and enjoy Chinese or Japanese treats at Hai Tien Lo and Keyaki.

For orders, please go to http://pacificmarketplace.sg/. For reservations, please call 6826-8240

THE FULLERTON HOTELS SINGAPORE

From festive afternoon teas to elegant degustation dinners while enjoying panoramic views of the Marina Bay skyline, The Fullerton Hotels have everything you need for a memorable year-end celebration.

For festive takeaways, making a comeback this year is the Nasi Lemak Christmas Turkey (S$188), with its signature crisp ikan bilis and coconut-scented rice. For a sweet indulgence, enjoy the newly-introduced Pinot Noir Yule Log Cake (S$69) with blackberry mousse and pinot noir wine jelly, or Snow Globe Eggnog Tiramisu Cake (S$76).

For a leisurely lunch or romantic evening, the three or four-course menus at The Lighthouse Restaurant & Rooftop Bar features Roasted Turkey stuffed with Truffles and Chestnut, and Marsala Wine Frozen Sabayon Parfait with Meringue and Caramel Sauce. La Brasserie offers a three-course degustation dinner with light French Mediterranean touches, while Town Restaurant features a hearty spread of festive roasts, international and local selections.

Town Restaurant and La Brasserie also serve elaborate festive brunches featuring both Asian and Western delicacies. But for dainty afternoon and evening tea, visit The Courtyard for traditional fruit cake and smoked turkey sandwiches; The Landing Point for modern bites like Christmas Mont Blanc Tart; or heritage bites at The Clifford Pier including Kurobuta Pork Kong Bak Bao with Man Tou.

For takeaway orders, please go to https://shop.fullertonhotels.com. For details and reservations at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, please call 6877 8989. For The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, please call 6597 5292/5293.

JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

The NCO Club is an entertainment-lifestyle destination to suit every mood. It’s anchored by Madame Fan - acclaimed restaurateur Alan Yau’s bold and playful take on traditional Cantonese cuisine. With festive set menus starting from S$78 per person for lunch, delight in Madame Fan’s handcrafted dim sum and favourites such as Australian Rib Eye with Sarawak Black Pepper and Foie Gras. Dinner set menus are also available at the 222-seater restaurant. Starting at S$138, explore signatures including Crispy Aromatic Duck, Braised Live South Africa Abalone Claypot and Lobster with E-Fu Noodles. Entertainment includes a live DJ during Christmas Day dinner and live band on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, there’s something for everyone at JW Marriott South Beach with Christmas-themed brunches, special menus and New Year celebrations at Akira Back, Beach Road Kitchen and Spa by JW. Akira Back serves award-winning modern Japanese cuisine with Korean accents, with special eight-course set dinner menus available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Fall in love with myriad flavours in specially curated pairings such as Soul Mate – amaebi, Hokkaido uni, tosa gelle; Grilled Trout with kabocha puree and honey oats; and Iberico Secreto, served with endive kimchi and ssamjang. Eight-course dinners start from S$250 for two persons.

For details and reservations, please call 6818 1908, or go to www.jwmarriottsingapore.com.

THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE

An exceptional celebration at The St. Regis Singapore begins at Brasserie Les Saveurs, where daily festive menus culminate in a luxurious champagne brunch and dinner on Dec 24 and 25, featuring Hokkaido Scallop with Celeriac and Black Truffle Sauce, and Roasted Duck Breast with Salardaise Potatoes. At LaBrezza, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners include homemade Pork Tortellini and traditional panettone.

Or celebrate at home with exquisite takeaways such as Homemade Smoked Salmon (S$90); Homemade Foie Gras (S$108), Roasted Lamb Leg with Truffle (S$188); Whole Roasted Turkey infused with Truffle Oil (S$248); and Chocolate Yule Log (S$68) for dessert.

For orders and reservations, please go to https://www.brasserielessaveurs.com/festive2018. For enquiries, please call 6506-6860.

GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL SINGAPORE

The magic begins at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel with its first-in-Singapore display of replica Swiss trains like the Bernina Express and the Rhaetian Railway in the lobby, complete with gingerbread houses and miniature Christmas trees.

Meanwhile, enjoy the festive buffets at Food Capital, where executive chef David Toh and his team impress with their Christmas repertoire. Indulge in Grissini’s authentic Italian menu by chef Mirko Vinci with highlights such as Slow-Cooked Veal Loin Carpaccio and braised Angus beef check.

Or celebrate at home with Santa’s Jolly Goodies: Marinated Whole Turkey (S$148); Honey Baked Ham(S$88); and more.

For orders and reservations please call 6233-1100 or go to www.celebrateatgcw.com/xmas2018