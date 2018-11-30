Festive Sweet Spot

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
So much choice, so little time. That’s probably what you’re going to feel if you’re at Marina Bay Sands this festive season. Its F&B outlets are rolling out all the stops from a pop-up Christmas market to seasonal menus and sweet treats.
Check out
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg