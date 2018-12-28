You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

04-05_Buzz_Folder-Links-The_Orchard_Cafe_-_Buffet_frontal-min.jpg
Orchard Cafe.

04-05_Buzz_Folder-Links-R1204_Orchard_Hotel0443.jpg
Orchard Cafe.

Garden Cafe

Dec 28, 2018 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

While it’s understandable that you’ll be too busy chowing down on an extra large portion of pork trotters bee hoon or tau kwa pau at newly launched The Orchard Cafe to notice your surroundings, do take a break between mouthfuls and feast your eyes on the verdant, garden-inspired interiors as

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening