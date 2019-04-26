Gucci Osteria Pop Up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
The next best thing to saying that acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant in Singapore is that Gucci Osteria - the Florence eatery that he set up with the Italian fashion label - will host a pop-up here for five weeks starting from May 1 at The Arts House. While the maestro chef
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg