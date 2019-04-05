Inflight Spa

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
There’s no more excuse to pig out on inflight chocolate bars and chips because there are no alternative snacks onboard Singapore Airlines. With its new emphasis on wellness and sustainability, the national airline is paying a lot more attention to healthy alternatives in its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg