You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT20190405_WEEKEND_004.jpg
Inflight Spa

Inflight Spa

Apr 5, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

There’s no more excuse to pig out on inflight chocolate bars and chips because there are no alternative snacks onboard Singapore Airlines. With its new emphasis on wellness and sustainability, the national airline is paying a lot more attention to healthy alternatives in its

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening