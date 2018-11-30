You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

04-05_Buzz_new_Folder-Links-Folium_Takaki_Okada_.jpg
Takaki Okada.

Japanese Winemaker

Nov 30, 2018 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

Takaki Okada is an unusual sight in the winemaking region of Marlborough, New Zealand, where he is a Japanese winemaker/owner of the boutique Folium Wines. He bought his 8.5 hectare property in the Brancott subregion in 2011, and as a small producer, tried to differentiate himself by

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening