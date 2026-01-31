The new menu at fine-dining restaurant Somma’s sister bar leans into stronger Italian influences

Bar Somma has refreshed its menu with 10 new signature tipples, mostly twists on classic cocktails. PHOTO: SAYHER HEFFERNAN

[SINGAPORE] Bar Somma may be on the fourth floor of lifestyle enclave New Bahru, but, stepping inside it on a late afternoon, one feels whisked away to the whitewashed towns and sun-drenched coastlines of Puglia in south-eastern Italy.

Beyond the curtained entrance is a space bathed in natural light and awash in creamy beige hues, creating an airy, resort-like atmosphere.

This is owed partly to design elements retained from the space’s previous life as the Nan Chiau High School library: lofty arched ceilings and expansive glass panels through which one can glimpse the surrounding foliage.

Just up a short flight of stairs is the bar’s sister venue, fine-dining Italian restaurant Somma. Opened in September 2024, both concepts are the brainchild of Puglian chef Mirko Febbrile and The Lo & Behold Group. (Febbrile is also behind casual Italian restaurant Fico at East Coast Park.)

The 56-seater Bar Somma is the livelier, more casual of his two New Bahru hang-outs; it’s where one can unwind to a playlist of groovy Italian disco beats with a tipple in hand. The energy amps up further with live DJ sets every Friday and Saturday from 8 pm.

While the elegant furnishings may seem intimidating, bar manager Mel Chavez wants to create an “approachable and laid-back” vibe, with no dress code.

He envisages Bar Somma as a refuge from the hectic pace of everyday life. “It’s a space for people to slow down, relax, celebrate and party.”

The 18-metre marble bar, which seats about 20, tends to be popular with couples, says Chavez. Along its length are clusters of melted wax candle drippings, evoking the romanticism of Italian cathedrals.

For more privacy, Bar Somma offers plush velvet couches in a cosy lounge area that can take 30 to 40 guests and be closed off for events.

Bar Somma retains the former Nan Chiau High School library’s high arched ceilings and expansive glass panels. PHOTO: SAYHER HEFFERNAN

Stronger Italian influences

To ring in the new year, Bar Somma refreshed its menu with 10 new signature tipples, mostly twists on classic cocktails.

This second volume of its menu channels a “more expressive and confident” Italian identity, drawing more heavily on Italian influences, from the cocktail ingredients to folklore, says Chavez.

The selection preserves three sections from the first menu, divided by flavour profile: Aperitivo, characterised by bright, vibrant flavours designed to open one’s palate; Savoury, with bold, savoury pours; and Renewed Classics, which reimagine “forgotten” cocktail classics.

In the Aperitivo section, the rum-based Witch Daiquiri takes its name from strega, a liqueur which translates to “witch” in Italian and hails from Benevento, a city in southern Italy long associated with witchcraft.

The addition of amaretto, a sweet Italian liqueur, lends a slight nuttiness to the light and refreshing brew.

For more privacy, Bar Somma offers plush velvet couches in a cosy lounge area that can take 30 to 40 guests and be closed off for events. PHOTO: SAYHER HEFFERNAN

Then there is the Amatriciana, a smoky tipple in the Savoury section that is a riff on both the eponymous Italian tomato-based pasta sauce and the Bloody Mary.

Billed as Bar Somma’s first “pasta cocktail”, it combines vodka infused with guanciale – an Italian salt-cured meat – housemade tomato puree, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur, lemon and shallots.

The Amatriciana is served in a ridged mug resembling pasta strands and topped with a marinated popiah wrapper, aiming to mimic the texture of bacon.

Also in the Savoury section is the EVOOtini, where olive oil – regarded as Puglia’s national treasure – takes centre stage in both composition and name (EVOO being the acronym for extra virgin olive oil).

Olive oil, regarded as Puglia’s national treasure, takes centre stage in the EVOOtini. PHOTO: SAYHER HEFFERNAN

A crowd favourite, the EVOOtini reimagines the martini with a complex mix of ingredients: gin infused with olive oil, limoncello, elderflower liqueur, cherry liqueur, Campari infused with kombu seaweed, and lime cordial.

Chavez also pays homage to his Filipino heritage with the garnish of sea grapes – a type of seaweed typically eaten in salads in the Philippines – which are drizzled with olive oil and encased in a razor clam.

“Imagine you’re in the south of Italy near the beach, where you can taste salt from the sea breeze. We want to bring you that same experience with the EVOOtini,” he says.

In the Renewed Classics section, a drinkable dessert appears in the form of the tiramisu-inspired Torino Velvet, a creamy blend of rum and coffee liqueur sweetened with carob syrup.

The tipple is Chavez’s twist on the Ramos gin fizz, an under-the-radar drink he notes is often despised by bartenders for its tedious preparation.

In Torino Velvet, he recreates the Ramos gin fizz’s signature foamy crown using cream, egg, lemon and soda, topping it with a dusting of carob powder.

A twist on the Ramos gin fizz, the tiramisu-inspired Torino Velvet is a creamy blend of rum and coffee liqueur sweetened with carob syrup. PHOTO: SAYHER HEFFERNAN

Six popular cocktails from Bar Somma’s first menu also make a return. Four are featured under a new fourth section, All-Time Favourites. The remaining two – Ciccone and Miso Sidecar – are grouped under Aperitivo and Savoury, respectively.

The bar also offers an extensive selection of classic cocktails, mocktails, wines, beers and spirits.

Bar Somma has expanded its food menu with heavier plates, from focaccia with pesto, burrata and mortadella to fried chicken in cacciatore sauce. But lighter bar bites remain, such as marinated olives and oyster mushrooms paired with beetroot ketchup.

The pasta selection has also been refreshed, with three options: bucatini alla nerano, rigatoni carbonara and radiatori with river crab. These are prepared at a small open kitchen behind the bar.

A new highlight is a “Golden Hour” menu – Bar Somma’s version of happy hour – which offers guests a complimentary serving of carbonara with the purchase of their first cocktail from a specified list. This is available from Tuesday to Saturday, from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

EVOOtini 40 ml Bulldog gin infused with olive oil

5 ml limoncello

7.5 ml St-Germain elderflower liqueur

10 ml Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

5 ml lime cordial

3 dashes Campari liqueur infused with kombu seaweed

Garnish: sea grapes with olive oil dressing