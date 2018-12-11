Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: The Great American Brunch

16:45 mins

Synopsis: Chef John Kunkel founder of 50 Eggs Inc, which operates some of Miami's most popular restaurants, is in town to launch The Great American Brunch at his restaurant here -Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. He stops in for Coffee with Claressa and gives us the low down on what makes his American Brunch great.

