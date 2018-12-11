You are here

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: The Great American Brunch

Dec 11, 2018

16:45 mins

Synopsis: Chef John Kunkel founder of 50 Eggs Inc, which operates some of Miami's most popular restaurants, is in town to launch The Great American Brunch at his restaurant here -Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. He stops in for Coffee with Claressa and gives us the low down on what makes his American Brunch great.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

