You are here
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: The Great American Brunch
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: The Great American Brunch
Coffee with Claressa: The Great American Brunch
16:45 mins
Synopsis: Chef John Kunkel founder of 50 Eggs Inc, which operates some of Miami's most popular restaurants, is in town to launch The Great American Brunch at his restaurant here -Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. He stops in for Coffee with Claressa and gives us the low down on what makes his American Brunch great.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt