You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20180601_DRINKS1-P_3455095.jpg
SHERRY REVOLUTION.

BT_20180601_DRINKS1-P_3455095.jpg
TRADITIONAL CAVA.

BT_20180601_DRINKS1-P_3455095.jpg
THE WONDERS OF AMARI.

BT_20180601_DRINKS1-P_3455095.jpg
THE BUSINESS OF LUXURY.

BT_20180601_DRINKS1-P_3455095.jpg
PORTING OVER.

Niche Drinks

Singapore's drinking scene is growing more sophisticated with the entry of unusual wines and liqueurs
Jun 1, 2018 5:50 AM
by

JUST AS THE food scene in Singapore has oscillated between molecular gastronomy and farm-to-table, not to mention sharing plates and chef-driven cuisine in between, the local drinking scene has gone through its own fair share of  trends. From gin and whisky bars to mixology (think liquid

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening