One For The Girls

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Lady cognac drinkers, get a taste of a spirit made with the fairer sex in mind. For its global launch in Singapore, Exsto Cognac was created in partnership with Julie Dupouy, the World’s Best Female Sommelier 2016, who worked with a master blender and 15 small producers from the Cognac region to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg