You are here
Options For The Diet-Conscious
Local dining establishments are stepping up their game and providing more choices
Dieting. We all do it, none of us really like it and we're always looking for the least painful ways to do it. Hence the dizzying array of diet plans to choose from. There's paleo, which focuses on eating proteins and vegetables the way our ancestors did in prehistoric days; the whole foods diet
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg