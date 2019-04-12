Get our introductory offer at only
Looking for a new lunch spot with a view that won’t bust your budget? Teppan Chef’s Table is the newest restaurant to open at Andaz Singapore. Located on the 25th floor, It offers a fantastic weekday deal - donburi set lunch with salad, miso soup and fresh fruit from S$22. You can also choose
