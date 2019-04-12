You are here

Andaz Singapore.

Rice Bowl

Apr 12, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

Looking for a new lunch spot with a view that won’t bust your budget? Teppan Chef’s Table is the newest restaurant to open at Andaz Singapore. Located on the 25th floor, It offers a fantastic weekday deal - donburi set lunch with salad, miso soup and fresh fruit from S$22. You can also choose

