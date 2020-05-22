Soy Goodness

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SOYBEANS ARE USUALLY used to make tempeh, tofu, soy sauce, soy milk, and tau huay. But the humble ingredient has now found its way into a cocktail, and is available on the menu of newly-opened restaurant, Laut.
Soy, as the cocktail is simply called, is made using fresh soybean milk,
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes