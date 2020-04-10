Be one of 50 readers to get a free bottle of wine from Pollen; takeaway bento from Jumbo; and enjoy Peranakan food at home with Indocafe

POLLEN

Brighten up your Easter weekend with a comforting family meal of traditional roast lamb created by Pollen’s new executive chef Michael Wilson. If you order by today for Sunday, April 12, you’ll be able to feast on beautifully roasted Australian lamb shoulder, accompanied by roast potatoes, cracked wheat salad and labneh. Finish off with Valrhona chocolate tarts and of course, hot cross buns. This satisfying meal easily feeds four for S$220+.

But Easter isn’t the only time to enjoy Chef Wilson’s creations. To make things easy and delicious for people dining at home this month, he’s compiled several complete meals perfect for two to enjoy. Taking the spotlight is beef wellington, the classic beef tenderloin encased in mushroom duxelles crispy puff pastry. Paired with russet potato puree and pink peppercorn sauce, it’s matched with a lemon meringue tart for S$98. Other options include osso bucco, braised tender veal shin in tomato and red wine, spelt flour sourdough and tiramisu for two (S$88) or a minced beef cottage pie (S$28) for two.

Chef Wilson comes to Pollen from the Michelin-starred restaurant Phénix in Shanghai, so you can be sure that each meal he prepares is an award-winning one.

First 50 readers to place an order will receive a complimentary bottle of wine from Pollen.Please quote “BTWeekender” upon ordering. Applicable with a minimum order of $200 in a single receipt.

To order your takeaway menu, go to pollen.oddle.me/en_SG. For more information, go to pollen.com.sg or call 6604-9988.

ZUI YU XUAN TEOCHEW CUISINE

A dining concept by JUMBO Group, Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine presents refined authentic Teochew fare with signatures such as Deep Fried Liver Rolls, Wok Fried ‘Kway Teow’ with Diced ‘Kai Lan’ and Teochew ‘Puning’ Fermented Bean Chicken. They also recently launched Bento Boxes priced competitively at $10.80 and $12.80 nett, with six different combinations to pick from.

For the month of April, enjoy 20 per cent off all takeaway orders made via phone at 6788 3637, outlet walk-in, or the “Pick up” option on on its delivery page order.zui-teochewcuisine.com/. Use code 'ZUI10' for 10% off islandwide delivery.

INDOCAFÉ – THE WHITE HOUSE

Spice up your mealtimes with a Peranakan takeaway from INDOCAFÉ – the white house. Enjoy authentic Peranakan cuisine in the comfort of your own dining room with INDOCAFÉ’s new takeout service. Just pick up the phone to order mouth-watering classics like Chap Chye, Signature Kueh Pie Tee, Ayam Buah Keluak and Sambal Sotong. And don’t forget desserts like classic Bubur Cha Cha. But if you can’t decide, try the great value Lunch Express Bento with a carefully curated selection of Peranakan favourites. Get Deliveroo to pick up your order, or collect it yourself from our convenient location on Scotts Road with ample free parking.

Call 6733-2656 for more information