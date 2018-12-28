You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

04-05_Buzz_Folder-Links-Mandarin_Chilli.jpg
Tanglin Orchid Gin.

Spice Up The New Year

Dec 28, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

Skipping the crowds and throwing a New Year’s party at home? You’ll want to toast with the newly launched Mandarin Chilli Gin from Singapore’s award-winning Tanglin Gin. The Mandarin Chilli Gin combines mandarin peel and chilli resulting in a fresh, citrus flavour with a slight tingle of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening