You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20180622_FOOD22-J_3476628.jpg
Tea master He Zheng Hong.

BT_20180622_FOOD22-J_3476628.jpg
Tibetan tea leaves.

BT_20180622_FOOD22-J_3476628.jpg
Tibetan tea has a smooth and ripe flavour.

The Appeal Of Tibetan Tea

This exotic brew is said to provide many health benefits
Jun 22, 2018 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

MOVE ASIDE, PU-ERH TEA. Or at least just leave a little space for the much-lesser-known Tibetan black tea, which will lend an exotic touch to any tea connoisseur's collection.

Tibetan black tea is actually the base of butter tea - the favoured pick-me-up of the indigenous people who mix

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening