You are here
The Fine Art Of Making Dashi
Chef Shigeo Akiba's monthly class on this classic broth is an eye-opener for Japanese food enthusiasts
WHOEVER SAID SIMPLICITY is the hardest thing to achieve must have tried to make dashi at some stage in his life.
Why is something as straightforward as simmering a piece of seaweed in water and dumping in a handful of fish flakes to make a broth so maddeningly difficult to perfect at home
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg