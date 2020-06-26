The Joy of Dining Out Again

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
There is no substitute. It’s a signature line that comes from the 1983 hit movie Risky Business, starring a young Tom Cruise, but it also applies to the notion of a dine-in meal versus takeaway food. Last weekend, for the first time since the Circuit Breaker landed on April 7, restaurant-
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes