You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

The Joy of Dining Out Again

Jun 26, 2020 5:50 AM
by

There is no substitute. It’s a signature line that comes from the 1983 hit movie Risky Business, starring a young Tom Cruise, but it also applies to the notion of a dine-in meal versus takeaway food. Last weekend, for the first time since the Circuit Breaker landed on April 7, restaurant-

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.