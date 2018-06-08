You are here
Whisky pilgrimage
The booming whisky tourism is giving Scotland's long history of distilling a fresh vitality
IT HAS BECOME something of a travel cliché: whisky drinkers making the pilgrimage to Scotland's world-famous distilleries. But when you're in the cool, low light of the dunnage house at Cardhu in Speyside, surrounded by American oak casks stacked three-high, and sipping a glass poured straight
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg