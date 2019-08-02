Wine And Dine On National Day

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Why fight traffic when you can make a staycation out of National Day? Catch the parade and fireworks from one of its rooms or take a short walk to the Padang. Better still, splurge on a stay in its Pacific Harbour Room, Pacific Harbour Studio or Harbour Suite, which gives you exclusive access to the Pacific Club Lounge on the 38th floor, with a 360 degree view of the Singapore skyline. The Pacific Club Room Package experience also includes Champagne breakfast, afternoon tea and evening canapés and cocktails. There are also a host of National Day-themed dining options in the hotel.

Pan Pacific Singapore is at 7 Raffles Boulevard. For more information, visit panpacific.com/singapore.

TABLESCAPE

There's a new chef at this modern European eatery in the Grand Park City Hall hotel, and what better way to make a good first impression than with a special National Day menu? Executive Chef Armando Aristarco aims to woo Singaporeans with his version of chilli crab mousse – a savoury ricotta cheese-whipped mixture served in a mini charcoal cone – and chicken rice arancini, which takes the Hainanese rice balls and turns them into fried risotto treats. The five course menu is priced at a very digestible S$48 from August 3 to 11.

Tablescape is at Level 3, Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street. Tel: 6432 5566.

BRACI

For some respite from the cacophony of Boat Quay, escape to Beppe de Vito's one-starred casual-slick modern Italian eatery. For August 9 only, Braci has put together a five course menu for S$154. Start with a nibble of Sicilian Datterini tomatoes, almonds and eggplant, followed by abalone cooked with chard and shallots; tagliolini pasta coloured with saffron and topped with scampi; Miyazaki pork with rhubarb and grapes; and finish off with a cool coconut, adzuki and lime dessert. For a night cap to watch the sky come to life, sip on a cocktail and enjoy the breeze at its rooftop bar.

Braci is at 52 Boat Quay, Level 5/6. Tel: 6866 1933. For bookings, email book@braci.sg

LEVEL33

If fireworks and beer are the ideal combination for you, then you'll want to park yourself at LeVeL33, touted as the highest urban microbrewery in the world. There's a special new brew that was created just for the occasion by resident brewmaster Gabriel Garcia. Black Glutinous Rice Beer features rice that is boiled, combined with barley malt and fermented with ale yeast. It's also brewed entirely with Singapore tap water. Sip on this light-bodied fruity beer and make a toast to Singapore from your vantage point over The Float @ Marina Bay.

LeVeL33 is at #33-01 MBFC Tower 1. Tel: 6834 3133

PERANAKAN FOOD & FINE WINE MASTERCLASS

Get a head start on National Day celebrations on August 7 by brushing up on your cooking and wine pairing skills with a one-off masterclass organised by wine portfolio Marques de Casa Concha. Learn how to pair wine with spicy Peranakan cuisine under the tutelage of private dining chef Tinoq Goh. The zany Nonya chef will have you simmering and sauteing dishes such as Ayam Limau Purut, Sotong Hitam and Prawn Sambal Tumis in no time. Then sit down and enjoy the fruits of your labour with Marques de Casa Concha's wines from Chile.

The masterclass takes place on Aug 7 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the BOSCH Experience Centre, 11 Bishan Street 21. For tickets go to mdccmasterclass.peatix.com. Admission is free. Spaces are limited.

ZAFFERANO

Enjoy an unfettered view of the National Day fireworks from the 43rd level of the Ocean Financial Centre. Either opt for contemporary Italian fare at Zafferano's main dining room, or sit in the outdoor Terrace Lounge which is offering a free-flow package of sparkling wine, beer and house wine while you take in the light shows from 7.30pm to 9pm. Priced at S$68 on August 3 for the NDP previews, and S$98 on August 9, for diners with reservations. Walk-in guests pay S$108. In the dining room, its four course menu features specialities such as Mazara red prawns with ricotta; risotto and foie gras; and quail ragout. It's priced at S$98 for early birds and S$128 for walk ins.

Zafferano is at Level 43, Ocean Financial Centre. Tel: 6509 1488.

SAINT PIERRE

Michelin-quality dining comes with a star-studded view at Saint Pierre, where recently-minted Singaporean chef Emmanuel Stroobant lets his Belgian-born imagination loose in his interpretation of local classics. His August 9, one-night-only dinner is a tribute to his adopted country, and aims to deliver the same flavour profile of say, kueh pie tee, popiah, laksa and chilli crab, but upscaled with premium ingredients. Check out snacks like brinjal buah keluak and salted egg popiah- wafer-thin turnip slices folded over a mixture of carrot, ginger, bangkwang and dehydrated salted egg yolk. Abalone ‘congee' is a composition of slow-cooked shellfish and mashed turnip dressed with a dollop of Oscietra caviar. Other stars of the S$248 menu include plump scallop in laksa sauce; fish curry with Nagasaki seabass; rendang made with Omi beef; and chilli crab featuring Hokkaido king crab. Finish off with a pineapple tart, some kaya and oh yes, don't forget the fireworks.

Saint Pierre is at #02-02B One Fullerton. For more information, call 6438 0887 or email info@saintpierre.com.sg.

ARTEMIS GRILL & SKY BAR

The 40th floor of the CapitaGreen building puts you closer to the sunset and the unforgettable fighter jet display that's synonymous with the National Day celebrations. Keep your heart in place as you nurse the bubble tea-inspired SummerSop cocktail created just for the occasion at the Sky Bar. With a base of Tanglin Gin, pureed soursop is mixed with housemade sweet and sour and poured over ice with tapioca pearls. Then head over to the Mediterranean-inspired main dining room for dinner.

Artemis is located at Level 40, CapitaGreen Rooftop, 138 Market Street. Tel: 6635 8677