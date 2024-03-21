Former Zouk morphs into mod-Asian Jiak Kim House, serving laksa pasta and mushroom bak kut teh

Jiak Kim House takes over from the former night spot Zouk. The property started out as a warehouse in the 1920s.

NEW RESTAURANT

Jiak Kim House

5 Jiak Kim Street

#01-17

Singapore 169425

Tel: 9831 5430

Open for lunch and dinner Mon to Sat: 12 pm to 3 pm; 6 pm to 11 pm.

LOOKING at Jiak Kim House from the outside is a bit like seeing your life flashing before your eyes without actually dying. A rewind back to the days when Zouk was a rite of passage; when Mambo Jambo nights were your preferred form of exercise; when you thought one day, you too would own the same kind of Lamborghini you always saw parked outside Velvet Underground.

Oh, don’t kill yourself just because you’re still driving a Honda. Zouk has grown up and changed its priorities, just like you – the equivalent of a sedate, middle-aged person for...