Former Zouk morphs into mod-Asian Jiak Kim House, serving laksa pasta and mushroom bak kut teh

NEW RESTAURANT
Jiak Kim House
5 Jiak Kim Street
#01-17
Singapore 169425
Tel: 9831 5430
Open for lunch and dinner Mon to Sat: 12 pm to 3 pm; 6 pm to 11 pm.
LOOKING at Jiak Kim House from the outside is a bit like seeing your life flashing before your eyes without actually dying. A rewind back to the days when Zouk was a rite of passage; when Mambo Jambo nights were your preferred form of exercise; when you thought one day, you too would own the same kind of Lamborghini you always saw parked outside Velvet Underground.
Oh, don’t kill yourself just because you’re still driving a Honda. Zouk has grown up and changed its priorities, just like you – the equivalent of a sedate, middle-aged person for...