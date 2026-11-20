THE FINISH LINE

The Mizuho Blue Challenge at the National Stadium drew a crowd of 72,000 that watched 20 goals in all

Brazil’s star player Vinicius Jr (in yellow) was on top form in his two matches in Singapore, scoring a total of five goals. PHOTO: THE KALLANG

[SINGAPORE] Four pulsating football matches. Twenty goals that bulged the back of the net. More than 72,000 fans passing through the turnstiles.

The inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge: The Kallang Football Series – a quadrangular event featuring five-time World Cup champions Brazil, Asia’s top-ranked team Japan, South American side Paraguay and the Singapore Lions – delivered on most counts.

The 31st-ranked Paraguay, which reached the Round of 16 at this year’s Fifa World Cup, were impressive as they swept Singapore aside 4-1 in the opening contest on Friday (Nov 13) evening.

Japan and Brazil dazzled the crowd the next day as the Samurai Blue – backed by thousands of vociferous supporters in the stands – scored an injury-time goal to seal a breathtaking 3-2 victory.

And on Tuesday, a relentless Brazil netted seven without reply against Singapore. About an hour after that match wrapped up, Paraguay showed their might as they defeated Japan 2-1 in what was head coach Hajime Moriyasu’s final game in charge.

BT Weekend was at the National Stadium for all four fixtures and here are some takeaways from what was a memorable international festival of football.

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Just a kickabout? Far from it

Anyone who turned up at the venue (or tuned in from home) expecting these teams to play at half-pace, simply because these were friendly games, received a pleasant surprise.

The four teams were competitive and serious from the first whistle and there was plenty of intensity from the players and coaching staff. What really captivated the crowd was that desire to go all out to get the victory and put on a solid performance – even though there were no trophies to be won.

It was quite a surprise to see Brazil striker Vinicius Jr play the full 90 minutes against Japan, and then turn up three days later to put in a 70-minute shift against Singapore. The Real Madrid star bagged five goals in total, making him the Mizuho Blue Challenge’s top scorer.

The Paraguay squad clocked a lot of air miles to make it to Singapore, and they made sure to make the most of their stay in the Lion City. They scored a total of six goals in two impressive wins over Singapore and Japan, with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Gustavo Gomez leading the way.

Jerseys galore

Of all the fans that thronged The Kallang on the three match days, a good number of them were decked out in the jerseys of the participating teams.

The merchandise stand at OCBC Square outside the Kallang Wave Mall was doing a roaring trade for hours as snaking queues formed to snap up S$59 event T-shirts and other memorabilia, as well as official jerseys that cost well over 100 dollars and much more if they were personalised with a player’s name and squad number.

The Japanese supporters turned up in droves to watch their side in action, and many of them wore the famous blue “home” jersey and the now sold-out off-white “away” shirt. Arguably the most popular last name on the back of those jerseys was midfielder Takefusa Kubo, who had the crowd on their feet when he scored the opening goal in the win over Brazil. Brazil’s signature yellow shirt was a common sight too, with those bearing players’ names such as Neymar, Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr among the more popular ones.

Steep learning curve for the Lions

Maybe it was a bit of a blessing in disguise that next year’s Asian Cup was pushed back by 11 months to the end of 2027, rather than take place in January.

That will give the Singapore players and coach Gavin Lee more time to prepare for the tournament in Saudi Arabia, and to get more exposure and games against other teams in the region and beyond.

The Lions have endured a rather torrid run of results of late, having lost four of their last five games in the last couple of months. They fell 0-6 to Causeway rivals Malaysia and failed to progress past the group stage of the Fifa Asean Cup in October. At the Mizuho Blue Challenge, Lee watched his players struggle to keep up with Paraguay and Brazil, letting in 11 goals in those two games alone.

Still, the Lions showed plenty of heart and fighting spirit and with more than a year to go until the Asian Cup, they should be in much better shape to face their group stage opponents Australia, Iraq and Tajikistan.