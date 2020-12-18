What the boys want for Christmas

Get our introductory offer at only
Samsung leapfrogs the competition with its new Galaxy Z Fold2, a mobile device that means business but also leaves plenty of room for play. The phone definitely feels premium - enough almost to justify its eye-watering S$2,888 price
