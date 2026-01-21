Gearing up for Singapore Art Week

ART lovers are in for a major treat this week as Singapore Art Week kicks off.

Now in its 14th edition, the festival gets a global spin as it features major collaborations with artists and institutions spanning China and Korea to Italy, Germany and the UK. While international participation has long been part of the DNA of the arts, this year marks a clear increase in the scale and ambition, with cross-border showcases opening across the island.

Organised by the National Arts Council, the programme reflects its effort to position Singapore not just as a regional arts hub, but as an international hub for contemporary art. In this week’s BT Lifestyle, we pick some of the best shows to see.

In Design, find out how clever design and a willingness to challenge convention turned a semi-detached house into a beautiful home. By flipping its layout to locate the kitchen in front and the living room at the back, a homeowner couple was able to leverage on both natural and landscaped greenery for full impact. See the results in our story.

In Dining, get a taste of Fujian cuisine at the new Ban Lan restaurant, which serves up authentic cooking that you may not have seen before. Get all this and more in this week’s BT Lifestyle.