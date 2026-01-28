To give back, Standard Chartered keeps an eye on the practical and long-term

The bank, which has operated in Singapore for over a century, believes its sustainability thrives on society’s prosperity

Children from ComLink+ families picked up financial literacy skills at a workshop by Standard Chartered. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

[SINGAPORE] With some 170 years of history and a presence in 54 markets around the world, Standard Chartered’s story is very much tied to those of the places where it operates. Among these is Singapore, where it first opened a branch in 1859.

Further intertwining the relationship between Standard Chartered and the Republic are the bank’s efforts to uplift local communities. These are anchored by a belief that its sustainability thrives on society’s prosperity.

Standard Chartered has put structures in place to facilitate this spirit of giving back. Employees are given three days of paid volunteering leave each year; these can be put towards initiatives by the bank and personal endeavours for causes they are passionate about.

The impact of such arrangements is clear: In 2025, more than 3,800 Singapore-based Standard Chartered employees took part in volunteer activities, representing over 41,000 hours of community service.

Real-life impact

Some of those hours went towards the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s Great Singapore Give 2025, during which Standard Chartered ran a series of activities supporting causes from eldercare and mental health awareness to financial literacy. The bank has been a season sponsor of the initiative since its launch in 2024.

Beyond education and theoretical knowledge, its programming zoomed in on tangible tools that could be carried over into everyday life.

In October, for instance, it teamed up with Presbyterian Community Social Services to encourage wellness among seniors; volunteers held exercise sessions and facilitated supermarket trips focused on nutrition, equipping nearly 100 participants with practicable skills for healthy living.

With Prudential Singapore, meanwhile, Standard Chartered conducted a financial literacy workshop for children receiving assistance under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s ComLink+ initiative. Participants were taught to earn, save, spend and donate money, with a hands-on shopping experience to put their new knowledge to the test.

For Patrick Lee, chief executive officer for Singapore, Asean and South Asia at Standard Chartered, participating in the Great Singapore Give “is a meaningful way to demonstrate our steadfast commitment to creating positive social impact”.

“By collaborating with key partners and leveraging the strengths of our colleagues in various community initiatives, we are making a tangible difference and upholding our brand promise to be ‘here for good’,” he added, referring to the bank’s brand promise.

Fun for all

Instead of looking at specific demographics, Standard Chartered’s efforts are shaped by an aim to build a more inclusive Singapore. This approach ensures that the ways in which it gives back are responsive, adaptive and relevant to society’s evolving needs.

With Chinese New Year around the corner and Hari Raya Puasa coming a month after, it is set to participate in the annual Fu Dai and Habuan Harapan initiatives, to pack gift bags for families in need with Community Chest and local volunteer group Heartwarmers. The bank has supported both initiatives for more than a decade.

Standard Chartered sponsored athletes from Runninghour and Special Olympics Singapore for the most recent Singapore Marathon. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

Meanwhile, for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon’s 2025 edition, the bank sponsored athletes from inclusive sports cooperative Runninghour and Special Olympics Singapore. Children from ComLink+ families were also invited to participate in the marathon’s “Kids Dash” category.

Forward-looking

Beyond its own initiatives, Standard Chartered also works with the government, social service agencies and community groups to pool their expertise and resources. Such collaboration allows it to tailor its efforts and ensure better outcomes.

The bank also takes a long-term approach to giving back, with an eye on preparing Singapore and its people for the future.

In November, its philanthropic arm, Standard Chartered Foundation, announced a US$6 million investment to “to explore possibilities in creating a thriving blue economy to help sustain coastal ecosystems and improve the economic livelihoods of different communities in Asean”.

Lee noted that the initiative “holds immense economic potential”, which Standard Chartered hopes to create “tangible job opportunities that will uplift youth employability” in the region.

As part of the investment, the foundation will also launch Youth Employment for Success, a programme to build confidence and improve employment prospects among lower-income women aged 18 to 35. Conducted in partnership with Community Chest and Daughters of Tomorrow, the programme is set to run until 2028; participants will receive training on job-readiness and well-being.

Von Leong, president of the board at Daughters of Tomorrow, said Youth Employment for Success aligns with the charity’s “mission to break cycles of poverty through long-term employment”. She added that the programme aims to not only support women in finding jobs, but also “build meaningful, sustainable livelihoods for them and their families”.

