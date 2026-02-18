Gojek taps its strengths to give back to the community

Its CSR initiatives build on its operational capabilities in mobility and technology

[SINGAPORE] Ride-hailing platforms have become part of daily life, having evolved beyond their role as transport providers to emerge as visible fixtures within the community.

That everyday presence has shaped Gojek’s approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR) – it aims to align its community initiatives closely with its operational strengths.

Its approach “reflects how the platform operates daily – using technology and its driver-partner network to help connect people and support one another”, it said.

Last December, Gojek mobilised 30 driver-partners to deliver gifts to beneficiaries across Singapore, as part of the Joy Box 2025 programme.

It was Gojek’s fourth year participating in the initiative, conducted in partnership with Tampines Changkat Community Club. The club identified beneficiaries based on community needs, allowing the ride-hailing platform to focus on mobilisation and delivery.

Besides inviting its driver-partners to join in as volunteers, Gojek collected feedback from them as well as its community partners to refine its efforts.

“This feedback helps inform how initiatives are designed and where support can be most effective, including how volunteering opportunities are structured to fit driver-partners’ schedules,” the company said.

“Initiatives like Joy Box leverage (our) strength in mobility and technology, while giving driver-partners a practical way to contribute to the community.”

“Practical solutions that meet real needs”

In recognition of sustained volunteer participation, Gojek organised an appreciation lunch for long-time participants of Driver Heroes, its driver volunteer community.

Beyond Joy Box, the company’s other CSR efforts last year also leveraged its mobility network.

For instance, it supported the delivery of 240 meals to underprivileged children under Care Community Services Society, and partnered welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore to pack and distribute food packages to beneficiaries.

The platform also maintained its longer-term efforts, including the provision of mobility support to seniors for their medical appointments under the SG Cares-Gojek Medical Transport Subsidy Scheme.

The islandwide scheme, which has been in place since 2019, benefits 90 social service agencies and makes an impact on more than 450 seniors.

In addition to mobilising its driver network, Gojek has increasingly tapped its digital capabilities in its community initiatives.

In 2025, it supported the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s Great Singapore Give movement as an advocacy partner. It contributed sponsored advertising space within the Gojek app to raise awareness of the programme, extending its earlier efforts through its social media channels.

The company also supported digital inclusion efforts by taking part in the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s Digital for Life Festival, where hundreds of seniors were taught how to use the Gojek app for their transport needs.

Gojek said these initiatives reflect how its broader CSR strategy continues to evolve alongside its platform capabilities, enabling it to keep “supporting people through practical solutions that meet real needs”.

“Being a part of the Company of Good ecosystem is a reflection of our commitment to use our capabilities in mobility and technology to support community-led efforts, while enabling driver-partners a meaningful opportunity to participate in them,” it added.

