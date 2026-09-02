The Business Times
business-time-50

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ exclusive peek tops Netflix viewing charts

It reaches 31.1 million views and outperforms a new film from Robert De Niro

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 01:41 PM
    • The near-27-minute video, showing off the open-world crime game ahead of its planned Nov 19 release, was exclusive to Netflix for six hours before it was released on other video platforms. 
    • The near-27-minute video, showing off the open-world crime game ahead of its planned Nov 19 release, was exclusive to Netflix for six hours before it was released on other video platforms.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] The premiere of gameplay footage from the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI topped Netflix’s viewing charts last week, reaching 31.1 million views and outperforming a new film from Robert De Niro.

    The near-27-minute video, showing off the open-world crime game ahead of its planned Nov 19 release, was exclusive to Netflix for six hours before it was released on YouTube and other video platforms.

    That window helped the footage surpass the new movie The Whisper Man and the fifth season of Outer Banks to debut as No 1 on the charts in 87 of the 93 countries that Netflix tracks globally, the company said.

    It was a first for Netflix to feature marketing for an upcoming video game like this, but many aspects of Grand Theft Auto VI strike new ground. The last edition of the game sold more than 230 million copies, and the new one is expected to be one of the most lucrative entertainment products of all time.

    The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, released in 2023, has racked up 293 million views on YouTube and broke several viewership records. Netflix counts its viewership differently than YouTube, summing up the total hours viewed and then dividing that by a programme’s runtime rather than tallying up everyone that starts watching a video.

    In the days ahead of the premiere, more than a dozen clips from Grand Theft Auto VI were leaked online. Take-Two Interactive Software, the company behind Grand Theft Auto, has subpoenaed the chat company Discord as it looks to find the leaker. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GamingNetflixYouTube

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Flagging concerns over persistent inflation, US Fed chair Warsh suggests monetary policy may need to stay restrictive or tighten more if price pressures fail to ease.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    SRI’s portfolio comprises six luxury apartments at Martin Modern across two, three, and four-bedroom units, with prices starting from $2,874psf.

    10 luxury apartments linked to S$3 billion money laundering case on Sep 23 auction block

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More