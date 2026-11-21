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The French maison turns mechanical transparency into wearable art

The Hermes H08 Squelette’s distinctive case and the H1978 S skeletonised movement are both crafted in titanium. PHOTO: HERMES

H08 Squelette

INTRODUCED in 2021 as Hermes’ first major modern men’s sports watch collection, the H08 collection features a 39 by 39 mm cushion-shaped case softened by curved edges.

Fashioned in satin-finish titanium for the H08 Squelette, the distinctive case frames the new Hermes H1978 S skeletonised movement. Also crafted in titanium, the automatic movement bears the same shape as the case, fitted here with a hollowed D-shaped rotor.

Whether from the front or back, the H08 Squelette looks sleek and contemporary, the muted grey tones of the case and movement melding into each other. The sight of the exposed twin barrels, which hold up to 60 hours of power reserve, and the gear train peeking out from beneath skeletonised bridges convey technical gravitas.

Meanwhile, legibility is ensured with hour markers, hands and a minute track that make up the top layer of the three-dimensional movement construction.

For a watch collection that oozes casual luxury, the Hermes H08 appears, at first, an unusual choice as a canvas for a skeleton watch.

A skeletonised movement exudes delicate craft, almost at odds with the H08’s sportive elegance and dynamism. Yet, the pairing works in the H08 Squelette – not despite the contrast, but because of it.

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The horse-shaped window on the right of the Arceau Samarcande’s dial offers a glimpse into the skeletonised automatic H1927 movement. PHOTO: HERMES

Arceau Samarcande

Watch collectors get a double treat with the Arceau Samarcande, a watch that pairs the visual delight of a partially open-worked dial with the aural pleasures of a minute repeater.

Encountering the Arceau Samarcande for the first time, one’s attention is immediately drawn to the horse-shaped window on the right of the dial, which offers a glimpse into the skeletonised automatic H1927 movement that drives the watch.

While the design suggests a touch of caprice – especially with a strategically placed blue screw that evokes the look of a horse’s eye – the dial is an exacting work of art, crafted using Saint-Louis crystal and capped by sapphire crystal, once on the horse-shaped aperture and again over the entire dial.

The collection’s iconic case remains a familiar sight. Paying homage to Hermes’ heritage as a Parisian harness and saddle workshop, the Arceau Samarcande’s 38 mm case features asymmetrical lugs that recall a stirrup.

Offered in a choice of three executions, the watch comes in a white gold case with a blue dial, a white gold diamond-set case with a white dial, or a rose gold diamond-set case with a white dial.

The Slim d’Hermes Squelette Lune makes a statement even when it slides quietly under a shirt cuff. PHOTO: HERMES

Slim d’Hermes Squelette Lune

Svelte, sharp and sophisticated, the Slim d’Hermes collection has long been well-appreciated by boardroom executives who desire a less-is-more approach to their watches.

The Slim d’Hermes Squelette Lune, while still able to slide quietly under a shirt cuff, is made for those who value refinement yet are equally at ease with a wrist accoutrement that commands presence.

The new Slim d’Hermes Squelette Lune models, offered in 39.5 mm platinum or DLC-treated titanium cases, are the latest additions to a family that debuted in 2021.

As before, the watch’s automatic H1953 movement is displayed in its full glory, the skeletonised construction augmented by lovely finishing on the hollowed bridges that show off vital components such as the micro-rotor, barrel, and double-hemisphere moonphase with photorealistic moon discs like framed artworks.

Between the two, the model with DLC-treated titanium case offers a subtler accompaniment with a pared-down black gold dial. The platinum model certainly calls for attention with a royal blue dial that sets off the polished and pristine case.