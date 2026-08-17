“Heroes” and “Nashville” actress Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

A former child actor, Panettiere gained recognition voicing Dot, the young princess ant in Pixar’s 1998 animated hit, “A Bug’s Life”

Hayden Panettiere at the premiere of “Scream VI” in New York City in March 2023. She was part of the satirical horror franchise. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] American actress Hayden Panettiere, famed for roles in television shows such as Nashville and Heroes, has died aged 36, her family said in a statement issued by her publicist on Sunday (Aug 16).

No cause was stated, but the death of the nominee for a Grammy and two Golden Globe awards was being investigated, the publicist, Kasey Kitchen, told broadcaster NBC News.

“She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” said her father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere.

A former child actor, Panettiere gained recognition voicing Dot, the young princess ant in Pixar’s 1998 animated hit, A Bug’s Life. Her work on the film’s read-along album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children.

She shot to fame playing a high school cheerleader with superpowers, Claire Bennet, on NBC’s serialised hit Heroes, which debuted in 2006. She also appeared in the 2000 American football drama Remember the Titans, starring Denzel Washington.

“We join in mourning the sudden passing of Hayden Panettiere,” the screen actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, which counted her as a member since 1994, said in a statement. “Our hearts are with her daughter, family, friends and fans.”

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Panettiere earned two Golden Globe nominations, in 2013 and 2014, for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville.

She was also part of the satirical horror Scream franchise.

Panettiere’s most recent appearance was in the psychological thriller Sleepwalker, released in January 2026, playing a grieving mother plagued by sleepwalking episodes, website IMDb shows.

Her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, released in May, portrayed the trauma around the difficult 2014 birth of her daughter, and her subsequent battles with postpartum depression and alcohol addiction then.

Panettiere is survived by her daughter Kaya, whom she shared with former fiance and Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Kaya lives with Klitschko in Ukraine, Panettiere said this year.

Her brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, 28, died in 2023 from complications related to an enlarged heart and an aortic-valve condition, the family told US media that year. REUTERS