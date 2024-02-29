DESIGN ·
Hitting the big time: How this Singaporean came to design for luxury furniture brands B&B Italia and Herman Miller

Besides being B&B Italia’s youngest designer, Gabriel Tan will soon be designing for more top names, joining other luminaries in furniture design’s hall of fame

Corinne Kerk

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 6:00 pm
He may be a very successful designer today, but focusing on his Milan Design Week show in 2007 almost cost Gabriel Tan his degree.
PHOTO: GABRIEL TAN STUDIO
Tan and his wife Cherie founded Origin Made.
PHOTO: GABRIEL TAN STUDIO
Tan at home in Porto. He moved his family there to be closer to European furniture makers.
PHOTO: GABRIEL TAN STUDIO
Home is a townhouse Tan and his wife bought in a central but quiet part of the coastal city of Porto, at the top of a slope that leads to the river.
PHOTO: GABRIEL TAN STUDIO
On the ground floor of his townhouse home in Porto is a showroom and an office, while the family lives on the three floors above.
PHOTO: GABRIEL TAN STUDIO
Tan collaborates with local craftsmen to produce items for Origin Made.
PHOTO: GABRIEL TAN STUDIO
The Luva modular sofa and Cyclade tables, pictured here in Tan's Porto home, are his debut collections for Herman Miller.
PHOTO: HERMAN MILLER
The Cyclade tables are very organic, sculptural pieces with notches and holes that can overlap.
PHOTO: HERMAN MILLER
Tan's Quiet Lines collection for B&B Italia makes him the brand's youngest designer.
PHOTO: B&B ITALIA
An Origin Made vase designed by Tan and made by a local artisan using an old Portuguese technique.
PHOTO: ORIGIN MADE
Tan was inspired by the amphitheatres of ancient Rome when he designed these Origin Made trays which are handcrafted in Portugal.
PHOTO: ORIGIN MADE

GABRIEL Tan startles you by saying he never felt he could be good at anything.

At least, that was the case until he met a French professor at the National University of Singapore, who nurtured his interest in furniture design. In fact, the design-loving Tan thought he wouldn’t even make the cut for the university’s then-new industrial design programme, as he couldn’t finish the entry test.

But with encouragement, the young undergraduate went on to clinch several international design awards. In his final year, he formed a furniture design collective named Outofstock with three friends from Singapore, Argentina and Barcelona, whom he met at a design workshop in Stockholm.

