Hong Leong Foundation rings in Chinese New Year with seniors at M Hotel

Hong Leong Foundation Governors Kwek Eik Sheng (2nd from left) and Kingston Kwek (right), together with a staff volunteer, sharing a joyful moment with Chan Ah Soon from Kheng Chiu Loke Tin Kee Home. At 100 years old, Mdm Chan is the oldest beneficiary at the event. PHOTO: HONG LEONG FOUNDATION

[SINGAPORE] Chinese New Year came early for 70 senior beneficiaries at Hong Leong Foundation’s annual charity programme, held at M Hotel Singapore on Monday (Feb 2).

The elderly participants, aged 65 to 100 years, were from St John’s Home for Elderly Persons and Kheng Chiu Loke Tin Kee Home.

At the event this year, they enjoyed the waltz and cha-cha, among others, guided by professional instructors from The DanceSport Academy.

Kingston Kwek, a governor of Hong Leong Foundation and one of the organisers behind the event, said: “Our annual charity event is about bringing joy, connection, and well-being to our elderly. (It) reminds us of the power of community and the importance of social connection with those in need.”

Hong Leong Foundation brought early festive cheer to 70 senior beneficiaries through a dance programme. PHOTO: HONG LEONG FOUNDATION

The dance activities were specially designed to accommodate varying mobility levels, allowing all seniors to participate either standing or seated.

The event included 50 staff volunteers from the Hong Leong Group of companies which included City Developments Limited, Millennium Hotels and Resorts and Hong Leong Holdings.

Sharon Tan, principal of The DanceSport Academy, said: “Through our Pay-It-Forward Programme, The DanceSport Academy provides free weekly dance lessons to Active Agers. This reflects our belief in active ageing and aligns meaningfully with Hong Leong Foundation’s mission to support and uplift the elderly.”